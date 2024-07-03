French ambassador meets with Cuban sports journalists





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 2 (ACN) On the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day, His Excellency the French Ambassador to Cuba, Laurent Burin des Roziers, met with Cuban journalists who are attending a seminar as they prepare to cover the 2024 Olympic Games.



Mr. Burin des Roziers remarked that France had to make special preparations regarding transport, information and communication to host the Olympics this year, since the event will host an unprecedented number of athletes and journalists.



“There are about 40 Olympic and 20 Paralympic venues in need of guaranteed transportation services for 29 days, as an additional half a million people or son will be moving around Paris,” he said. “In terms of security, 35,000 law enforcement officers will be mobilized during the Games, with around 45,000 of them at the opening ceremony alone.”



The diplomat also stressed that his government will go to great lengths in this exceptional opportunity to show France’s best possible image to the world and, particularly, to the athletes and tourists attending an Olympic competition bound to be the most decentralized and environmentally friendly Games yet, as the carbon emission footprint has been cut by half in the country.



“France has spent millions of Euros to ensure universal access to public transport, stores and stadiums, for we intend to change the way of looking at disability and disabled people,” he added. “These Games will leave a unique material and immaterial legacy by placing sport at the heart of the French people’s lives and will encourage the new generations to practice sports.”