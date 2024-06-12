Cuba pays tribute to iconic boxer on anniversary of his death





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) The three-time Olympic and world boxing champion, Teofilo Stevenson Lawrence, was remembered today in his homeland, eastern Puerto Padre, on the 12th anniversary of his physical death.



Athletes, workers of the Sports Department of that municipality in the province of Las Tunas and people in general, took part in a pilgrimage that departed from the Jose Marti Park to the cemetery of the northern city of Puerto Padre to honor Stevenson's memory in the family pantheon where his remains are kept.



A year after the death of the extraordinary boxer, the residents of this municipality made a pilgrimage, which has become a popular habit every anniversary of his death, caused by a heart attack on June 12, 2012 during his stay in his residence in Havana.



Stevenson Lawrence, (March 29, 1952 - June 11, 2012) winner of 301 fights and only 20 defeats in his sporting life, is a symbol in Cuba for his results in international events and in the country, but above all for his example of dignity, patriotism and charisma.



He dedicated each victory to the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and to Teofilo, his father.



He is still remembered when he was offered millions of dollars to join professional boxing, and his answer was that he preferred the millions of people that awaited him in Cuba.