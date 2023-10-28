Cuban boxer Saidel Horta wins silver at 2023 Pan American Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban Saidel Horta, 57 kilograms (kg), won today the silver medal in boxing at the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, losing 0-5 to American Jahmal Harvey, based at the Olympic Training Center.



With the ticket assured for both for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the world runner-up Horta and Harvey starred in an excellent final with constant exchanges of blows and Cuban advantage in the first round and for the US Harvey in the second, an action that set the stage for the closing round.



The third was also close, but the North American got the better part with more effective punches and the judges ruled the unanimous decision.



It was a very even fight from the beginning, we are two high level boxers and I knew it would be a very difficult match, I think I gave my best in the ring, but the referees saw my opponent as the winner, who is undoubtedly a great athlete, the Cuban fighter said.



Despite the defeat in the final, I feel very happy for being Pan American runner-up, this silver medal is very valuable for me, he added.



This afternoon, the Cubans Julio Cesar La Cruz (92 kg) and Arlen Lopez (80 kg), who will face Brazilians Keno Machado and Wanderley de Souza, in that order, will compete for the gold medals and with their Olympic places assured.