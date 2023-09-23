Cuba loses to Canada at Norceca Pan American Cup Final Six





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) The Cuban men's national team lost 1-3 to host Canada on the third day of the 3rd North, Central America and Caribbean (Norceca) Pan American Cup Final Six in Edmonton, where they will face the Dominican Republic today.



At the Flair Airlines Hangar, Edmonton Expo Centre, the young disciples of Mario Raul Izquierdo lost on Thursday to the undefeated Canadians, who won the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-20, were beaten in the third, 25-23, and completed the victory in the fourth.



According to www.norceca.net, the locals dominated all aspects of the game, with better results in attack (43 points to 39), blocking (12-8), service (5-3) and committed five errors of their own (33-38).



The main player of Canada's success was Christopher Byan, top scorer of the match with 24 points, 22 in the attack and two in the blocking, supported by Issac Heslinga (14/10-2-2) and Kaden Schmidt (10/7-3-0).



For the Cuban team, composed mostly by volleyball players of the U21 category, Alejandro Miguel Gonzalez (19/16-1-2) stood out again, completing the group of players with double digits, followed by teammates Thiago Suarez (8/5-3-0) and Yohan Armando Leon (7/7-0-0-0).



The United States and Canada, with three wins, lead the standings in the preliminary round-robin system, followed by Cuba and Mexico (1-2), Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic (0-3), in that order.



The top two teams will battle for the gold medal on Sunday, the third and fourth will fight for the bronze and the fifth and sixth for fifth place.