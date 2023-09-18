Silver for Cuba in mixed team in Calgary judo tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) Cuba won the silver medal in the mixed team tournament of the Pan American and Oceania Championship in Calgary, Canada, behind Brazil and ahead of the host team.



With this collective result, the Cubans ratified their third place in the overall medal tally by countries with one gold, three silver and three bronze, including the prize in the individual competition, again behind the Brazilians (7-4-5) and the locals (4-2-3), with performances in the divisions of 57, 70 and +70 kilograms for women and 73, 90 and +100 kilograms.



Brazilians (6-4-5) won the individual event, followed by the Canadians (4-2-2) and the Caribbean (1-2-3), respectively.



In this mixed competition, Cuba opened the round-robin competition with a 40-10 victory over Canada, but then lost 0-40 to Brazil, which then overcame the northerners 40-10.



The gold medal won by Cuba in the individual competition was achieved by Andy Granda, in the over 100 kilograms (kg), the silver medals were won by Orlando Polanco (66 kg) and Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg) and the bronze ones by Jonathan Charon (60 kg), Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Maylin del Toro (63 kg).



The main objective of the Cubans in Calgary was to continue their preparation for the Chilean multisport event and to add points to the ranking for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.