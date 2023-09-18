All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban team qualified for World Table Tennis Championships



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) The Cuban men's table tennis team won one of the places in dispute at the Pan American Championships to participate in the 2024 world competition, to be held in Busan, South Korea.

Despite losing 2-3 to Canada in the quarterfinals of the Pan American event, Team Cuba qualified for the competition in Busan, which will take place on February 16-25, 2024.

The Cuban women's team, in turn, finished eighth in t

 

