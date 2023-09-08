Cuba vs. Mexico today in quarterfinals of NORCECA men's championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) The Cuban men's volleyball team will face Mexico today in one of the two quarterfinal matches of the North, Central American and Caribbean Continental Championship (Norceca), to be held at the Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, United States.



After losing 2-3 to the US at the end of the group stage, the disciples of coach Jesus Cruz will face the Mexicans Friday in search of the success that will guarantee them advancement to the semifinals, as well as the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.



According to www.norceca.net, the Dominicans advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory over Mexico.



With these results, Cubans finished in second place in the B bracket, with two wins and one loss, behind the US (3-0), while Dominicans (1-1) finished second in the A bracket, ahead of the Canadians (2-0).



In segment B, Puerto Rico (1-2) and Suriname (0-3) finished third and fourth, respectively, while in A, Mexico (0-2) was third and last.



The undefeated United States and Canada advanced directly to Saturday's semifinals and await the winners of the quarterfinals, a phase that will define the teams that will be in contention for the bronze and gold medals on Sunday.



The teams competing in the Continental Championship will receive points for the world ranking, a list that determines the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.