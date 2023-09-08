Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra faces today the fourth stage of the Simac Ladies Tour





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra will compete today in the fourth stage of the Simac Ladies Tour, in a section prone to mass finish and difficult to cut distance with respect to the leader of the general classification.



Lotte Kopecky, a 27-year-old Belgian rider, leads the table, with a cumulative 3:40:52 hours, after taking the lead with the victory in the previous day's time trial.



Sierra is the second best placed Movistar Team rider, in 25th place, 39 seconds behind Kopecky.



Olympic and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, Movistar's main rider, is in 20th place, 34 seconds behind the leader.



Today's segment will be contested in 149 kilometers (km) from Emmeloord to Lelystad, a route without significant elevations and with probabilities for a massive arrival of a large part of the peloton of more than 100 of the world's best riders.



Tomorrow the race will change history with the Valkenburg climbs (131, 6 km) and more possibilities for Van Vleuten to deploy her unbeatable uphill pace, one day before the end of the competition.