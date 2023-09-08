Tie and defeat for Cuban women in World Team Chess Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) Yerisbel Miranda's draw and Lisandra Ordaz's defeat marked today the Cuban performance within the FIDE America team in the Women's World Team Chess Championship of Bydgoszcz 2023, in Poland.



Miranda agreed a 50-move draw in a Queen's Gambit against Dinara Wagner defending the second board as part of the match against Germany, in which the Americans conceded 1.5-2.5 points.



There was also equality on the first and third boards, defended by the Peruvian Deysi Cori and the Cuban representing Paraguay, Jennifer Perez. However, the setback was consummated after Argentina's Maria Jose Campos stumbled on the fourth board.



Now the FIDE America with only two units appears in the fifth position of group B, which is led by the United States in possession of seven stripes.



Poland is second with five goals, one more than China and Bulgaria, who are next, in that order. Germany, also with two points, is in third place.



In section A, the Kazakhstan team has been overwhelming, with four consecutive victories and eight points. Georgia has six points, ahead of France and Ukraine, who both have four.



Contrary to expectations, India's girls have barely managed to score two points and are barely ahead of Egypt, who have not scored a single point.