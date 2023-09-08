Cuba vs. U.S.A. today in NORCECA Continental Championship







HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuba's men's volleyball team will be opposite U.S.A. today in the closing of pool play of the NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship held in Charleston, West Virginia, United States, after 3-0 wins over Puerto Rico and Suriname.



Team Cuba will have tough rivals in the favorite Americans—like Cuba, as yet undefeated in Pool A—who have won nine of these tournaments.



The teams competing in the Continental Championship will get points for the world ranking, which defines places for the 2024 Olympic Games.