Cuban Arley Calderon first to compete at World Weightlifting Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Cuban participation in the World Weightlifting Championship will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, with Arley Calderon in the 61 kilograms (kg) bodyweight division, in a tournament of more than 700 weightlifters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Calderon will try to remain in the select group of 10 in the Olympic qualification zone for Paris 2024.



He will compete in Group B, of 11 contenders, while Olfides Saez (89 kg) on the 10th, Yeniuska Mirabal (71 kg) on the 12th, Juan Carlos Zaldivar (102 kg) on the 13th and Ayamey Medina (81 kg) on the 14th will compete in the C groups.



Cuban Delmis Rodriguez will be the referee in the great and difficult competition, where the main goal for Cuban weightlifters will be to obtain points for the universal ranking.



In Saudi Arabia, 354 women from 94 countries and 365 men from 105 nations will compete.