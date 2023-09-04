Cuba loses to Canada and finishes fourth in NORCECA tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 3 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team lost 1-3 today to host Canada in one of the two semifinal matches of the North, Central America and Caribbean Continental Championship (Norceca) in Quebec, where the Dominican Republic was crowned champion.



With stage at the PEPS' Amphithéatre Desjardins-Université Laval, the locals overcame the disciples of coach Leivis Garcia in the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-17, the Cubans reacted in the third, 25-17, but could not maintain the winning pace with a setback of 16-25.



According to the site www.norceca.net, the bronze medalists were better in attack, 53 points to 47, blocking (16-8) and own errors (17-18), but were behind in service (5-7).



Individually, Kiera Van Ryk was the top scorer of the match with 24 points, 20 in attack, three in blocking and one in service, followed by Cuban opposite Greisy Fine (16/14-1-1).



For Cuba, Diaris Perez (12/8-3-1) also stood out, while for Canada, Blanco (14/6-6-2) also excelled, as well as two of her teammates, both with double digits.



The Dominican Republic won the crown by beating the then undefeated United States, Puerto Rico finished in sixth place, while Mexico finished fifth.



Cuba has already secured its ticket for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, while the United States and Canada have announced they will not participate in the Chilean multi-sport event.