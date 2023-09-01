Cuba to host Pan American Table Tennis Championship





HAVANA, Cua, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuba will host from September 10 to 17 the Pan American Table Tennis Championship, Olympic and world qualifier, at Expocuba, in Havana.



Eighteen countries will participate, among them powers like the United States and Canada (represented by players of Chinese origin), in addition to Brazil and Argentina.



Among the individual players, Brazil's Hugo Calderano, perennial leader in the Americas and number five in the world, will stand out in a discipline historically dominated by China.



Sixteen men's and 15 women's teams will compete in Havana for two places for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



The first six places in the individual modality will win tickets to the World Championship in Busan (South Korea) 2024.



Barbaro Oliva, president of the Cuban Table Tennis Federation and national commissioner, told Agencia Cubana de Noticias that achieving Olympic qualification is practically impossible for Cubans in this tournament, but there will still be possibilities for Paris, where the best option is the mixed duo with Daniela Fonseca and Jorge Campos, as in Tokyo in 2021.



The competition will serve as a model for the tournament of this sport in the Pan American Games to be held in Santiago de Chile from October 20 to November 5.