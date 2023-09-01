Two Cubans in American team for World Chess Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) Lisandra Ordaz and Yerisbel Miranda were chosen among the six protagonists of the FIDE America team for the Bydgoszcz 2023 Women's World Team Chess Championship, to be held in Poland from September 5 to 12.



They will represent the Cuban Chess Federation as part of a roster that also includes Peru's Deysi Cori, Argentina's Maria Jose Campos, Colombia's Valentina Argote and Cuba's Jennifer Perez, who represents Paraguay.



Argentina's Claudia Amura, one of the most prestigious players on the continent, was chosen as captain of the group.



Teams from Bulgaria, China, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, India, Kazakhstan, Poland, Ukraine and the United States, countries with proven strength and tradition in women's chess, complete the list of participants for a tournament that had its first edition in 2021.



The 12 participating teams will be divided equally into two groups; the best four of each, after the round-robin matches, will enter the stage in which the eliminations will be direct.



For the scoring system it was determined that the winner of each series will receive two points, one for each side in case of a tie and no prize for the defeated team, similar to what is used in the chess olympics.