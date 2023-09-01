Cuba for first success today at Women's Volleyball Continental Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team will look for its first victory today when it faces Costa Rica in the closing day of the group stage of the North, Central America and Caribbean Continental Cup (Norceca) in Quebec, Canada.



The Cuban women will play on Thursday in section B against the Costa Ricans in PEPS' Amphithéatre Desjardins-Université Laval, after losing 0-3 to two of the favorite teams, the Dominican Republic and the United States, in that order.



About the match against the US, the coach of the Caribbean Island Osmani Garcia explained "We knew that we would face the Olympic champion, one of the best teams in the world and our athletes brought an individual commitment to technical-tactical development. We worked on the first set with a lot of insecurity, they came in under a lot of pressure".



For his part, Karch Kiraly, USA coach, highlighted "Every point of every match is important here, but our team is doing a good job controlling the things we have been working on in terms of our first ball touch and our pressure on the serve..."



According to the website www.norceca.net, the program for this third day will be completed with the Mexico-Puerto Rico matches in bracket A, and the U.S. and Dominican Republic (B), in a duel of undefeated teams.



As announced by the organizers, the quarterfinal stage is scheduled for September 1, with the second and third places in each segment.



One day later, the fifth position will be defined and the semifinals will be held, a stage to which the winners of each bracket will advance, and on the third, the bronze and gold medals will be discussed, in that order.



This event will award points for the Norceca ranking, a list for which Cuba has already secured its ticket to the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023.