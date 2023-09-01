Cuba lost again in NORCECA Continental Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team lost 0-3 to U.S.A. in the NORCECA Continental Championship held in Quebec, Canada.



The Americans, who won in straight sets (25-8, 25-17 and 25-14) in a 53-min-long game, earned 43 points on attack (compared with 20 by Cuba), led in aces (6-1), and picked up 24 points from Cuba’s errors, whereas the Cubans led in blocking 5-2.



This was Team Cuba’s second defeat, since they also lost 0-3 the Dominican Republic, another medal favorite.



All seven teams participating in the competition brought their main figures, since the tournament awards points for the NORCECA ranking. Cuba has already secured its ticket to the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, in which U.S.A. and Canada will not participate.