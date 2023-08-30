Cuba vs. Dominican Republic at NORCECA Women's Continental Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team will face the Dominican Republic today in the first day of the North, Central America and Caribbean Continental Championship ( NORCECA) in Quebec, Canada, with the participation of seven teams in two groups.



With the stage set for September 3, Cubans will open the actions in section B of the preliminary round against the Dominicans, before facing U.S. and Costa Rican teams.



Cubans, coached by Leivis Garcia, won the bronze medal last week at the NORCECA Final Six Pan American Cup in Santo Domingo, where the gold and silver medals went to the United States and the Dominican Republic, in that order.



According to the website www.norceca.net, the other two matches on Tuesday will be Canada-Mexico, in the A key, and United States-Costa Rica (B).



According to the program announced by the organizers, the quarterfinal stage is scheduled for September 1, with the second and third places in each bracket.



One day later, the fifth step will be defined and the semifinal will take place, a stage to which the winners of each group will advance, and three days later, the bronze and gold medals will be discussed, in that order.



Cuba is the top winner in the history of the event with 13 gold, seven silver and two bronze medals, followed by the United States, with eight gold, 12 silver and three bronze medals.