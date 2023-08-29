Cuba, 17th by points in the 2023 World Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 27 (ACN) With 27 points secured by one silver medal and two bronze medals, Cuba ranked 17th in the 19th World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.



Cuba, which shared the said position with Sweden, was 25th on the medal table, an improvement of its performance last year in Eugene, U.S.A., where it won no medals for the first time in the history of these competitions and finished 29th with 15 points.



The island’s best results came from the men and women triple jumpers, namely Lázaro Martínez and Cristian Nápoles, who finished second and third among the former, and Leyanis Pérez, who was third among the latter.



As expected, the final medal tally was led by the United States (12-8-9), followed by Canada (4-2-0) and Spain (4-1-0).