Triple jumpers stood up for Cuba in World Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 27 (ACN) The men and women triple jumpers stood up for Cuba in the 19th World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.



Lázaro Martínez—current world indoor champion— and Cristian Nápoles were second and third in the Monday final with 17.41m and 17.40m, respectively, whereas Leyanis Pérez—fourth in Eugene last year—reached the 14.96-meter mark, good enough to finish third in the women’s competition, won by Yulimar Rojas, Olympic and universal champion and world record holder.



Cuba improved its results as compared to the 2022 Championships, where the Island went medal-less for the first time in the history of these athletics competitions.