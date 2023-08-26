All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba suffered two straight defeats in NORCECA Pan Am Cup



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team lost 0-3 and 1-3 to U.S.A. and Mexico in pool play of the NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six tournament, currently under way in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The first defeat was at the hands of the Americans, who outscored the Cubans in spikes (38 to 27), blocks (6-4) and serves (10-5), not to mention the unforced errors (14-20).

Later, Team Cuba also lost to the Mexicans, who were better in spikes (19-17) and serves (5-1), albeit Cuba beat them in blocks (2-5) and had one less unforced error (31-30).

On Friday, Cuba will be opposite Canada, a team they were beating 2-0 earlier this week when the game was suspended as the tropical storm Franklin flowed through the Dominican Republic.

