Cuba wins a medal of each color in University Sports Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuban freestyle wrestlers and divers won gold, silver and bronze medals at the International University Sports Festival held in Yekaterinburg, Russia.



The wrestlers Ángela Álvarez (57kg) and Yainelis Sanz (55kg) notched up the gold and bronze medals, respectively, whereas the divers Anisley García and Carlos Daniel Ramos were second in the 10-meter synchronized platform.



Cuban judokas also won victories and made it to the podium (two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals), finished second by countries.