Cuba against U.S.A. and Mexico in NORCECA Women’s Pan Am Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Team Cuba will play against both U.S.A. and Mexico today in the resumption of the NORCECA Final Six Women’s Pan American Cup, held in the Dominican Republic and halted Tuesday because of the battering of tropical storm Franklin when the Cubans were 2-0 ahead of the Canadians.



Cuba beat Puerto Rico in straight sets in the opening day and lost to the Dominicans 2-3 on the second day of competitions.



U.S.A. is leading the Cup with a 2-0 record, followed by the Dominicans (who are also undefeated so far), the Cubans (1-1), the Mexicans (1-1), the Canadians (0-2) and the Puerto Ricans (0-2).