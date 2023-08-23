Cubans in finals in 2023 World Athletics Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Cubans Luis Enrique Zayas (high jump) and discus thrower Silinda Morales will be today in the finals of their respective events at the 19th World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, until the 27th.



Zayas, who has achieved a fifth and sixth place in world events, in the editions of Doha 2019 and Eugene 2022, respectively, will try to equal or improve those performances, for which he needs stability in his jumps and not to commit so many faults from the beginning of the competition.



On Sunday, the Cuban athlete achieved his place in the final with a record of 2.28 meters (m) obtained in his third and last attempt.



Champion of the Pan American Games of Lima 2019, the Cuban athlete also passed in his third attempt the 2.18 and 2.25 m, so he was close to being eliminated.



As for Morales, winner of the title at the recent Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, she has already achieved an important goal with her classification among the top 12 in the discus throw.



The young girl obtained her finalist place on Sunday with a mark of 62.76 m, to advance to the discussion of the medals with the ninth record among the qualified athletes.



She reached this event with a personal best of 65.06 m, achieved last June at the athletic meeting in Castellon, Spain, so getting close to or surpassing that result would be another excellent performance.



So far Cuba is in 11th place in the medal standings with one silver and one bronze, won this Monday by the triple jumpers Lázaro Martínez and Cristian Nápoles, respectively.