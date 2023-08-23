Cuba seeks to increase medals at Ekaterinburg University Sports Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Cuba will seek today to increase its medal table at the International University Sports Festival in Ekaterinburg, Russia, when judo (1-1-1) and diving (0-1-1) continue in action in their second days.



Information received from the venue highlights that the judo medals were won by the champion Idelannis Gomez, in the 70 kilograms (kg), the runner-up Jonathan Charon (60 kg) and the bronze medalist Nahomis Elizarde (+78 kg).



While in diving, Anisley Garcia (gold), in the 10-meter platform, and Carlos Reineiros Escalona (bronze), in the one-meter springboard.



Wrestling (m and f) will also have the chance to add to Cuba's medal list this Tuesday, while women's indoor soccer - an international debut for the Cubans - will fight for its first triumph in its third outing on the field.



The other sport in which Cuba participates is rhythmic gymnastics, a tournament that will begin on the 28th and will last until the 30th.