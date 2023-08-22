All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba loses to Dominican Republic at Women Pan American Cup Final Six

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team lost today 2-3 to the host Dominican Republic, in the second day of the North, Central America and Caribbean (Norceca) Pan American Cup of Santo Domingo 2023, a tournament that will take place until the 26th.

According to www.norceca.net, the Cubans fell in the first set, 14-25, won the second, 25-21, were outplayed in the third, 16-25, reacted in the fourth, 25-22, but could not in the fifth last, 10-15, in one hour and 59 minutes of play.

The Dominicans secured the victory with a dominance in blocking, 14 points to seven, and the 36 errors of their rivals, as they were equal in attack (51-51) and service (7-7).

Opposite hitter Dezirett Madan was the top scorer of the match with 21 points, 19 in attack and two in service, supported by Cuban opposite Greisy Fine (14/14-0-0), while for the Dominicans Gaila Ceneida Gonzalez (18/15-2-1) and Isabel Monkaira (17/15-1-1) stood out.

With this result, Cuba's national team accumulates one win and one loss, as they defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 on Sunday.

In the other two matches on Monday, Mexico and the United States defeated Canada and Puerto Rico 3-1 and 3-0, respectively.

The US and Dominicans lead the round-robin preliminary phase with two wins without a setback, followed by the Cubans and Mexicans (1-1), and the Canadians and Puerto Ricans (0-2).

