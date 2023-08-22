Cuba loses to Dominican Republic at Women Pan American Cup Final Six





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team lost today 2-3 to the host Dominican Republic, in the second day of the North, Central America and Caribbean (Norceca) Pan American Cup of Santo Domingo 2023, a tournament that will take place until the 26th.



According to www.norceca.net, the Cubans fell in the first set, 14-25, won the second, 25-21, were outplayed in the third, 16-25, reacted in the fourth, 25-22, but could not in the fifth last, 10-15, in one hour and 59 minutes of play.



The Dominicans secured the victory with a dominance in blocking, 14 points to seven, and the 36 errors of their rivals, as they were equal in attack (51-51) and service (7-7).



Opposite hitter Dezirett Madan was the top scorer of the match with 21 points, 19 in attack and two in service, supported by Cuban opposite Greisy Fine (14/14-0-0), while for the Dominicans Gaila Ceneida Gonzalez (18/15-2-1) and Isabel Monkaira (17/15-1-1) stood out.



With this result, Cuba's national team accumulates one win and one loss, as they defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 on Sunday.



In the other two matches on Monday, Mexico and the United States defeated Canada and Puerto Rico 3-1 and 3-0, respectively.



The US and Dominicans lead the round-robin preliminary phase with two wins without a setback, followed by the Cubans and Mexicans (1-1), and the Canadians and Puerto Ricans (0-2).