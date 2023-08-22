Cuba Improving Performance at the World Athletics Championship





Havana, Aug 21 (ACN) After taking a silver and a gold, Cuba is sharing with Italy the eleventh position on the medal board of the 19th World Athletics Championship, underway in Budapest, Hungary till August 27.



Triple jumpers Lazaro Martinez and Cristian Napoles garnered the silver and bronze medals respectively, which improved the performance of the Cuban delegation if compared to island’s participation at Eugene 2022 World Championship.



The United States is leading the medal board with five gold, two silver and two bronze, followed by Spain with 2 gold and Ethiopia with one gold, one silver and two bronze.

