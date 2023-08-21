Cuban high jumper to the final in World Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) Cuban high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas will be in the final of the 19th World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, after reaching the 2.28-meter mark in his third and last attempt.



Zayas, winner of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, was fifth in Doha 2019 and sixth in Eugene 2022.



The Cuban, who boasts a season best of 2.31 m, will compete with another 12 athletes, all of whom jumped the same distance (2.28 m), even if the required mark previously announced was 2.30 m.