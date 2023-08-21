Cuba-Dominican Republic for second success in Pan American Cup Final Six





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team will face today the host Dominican Republic in search of the second success in the North, Central America and Caribbean Pan American Cup (Norceca) of Santo Domingo 2023, a tournament that will take place until the 26th.



After defeating Puerto Rico 3-0 (25-21, 25-14 and 25-18) on Sunday, the Cubans will face the Dominicans, who defeated Mexico 3-0 (25-14, 25-18 and 25-11) in the first round of preliminaries in the round-robin system.



In the other Sunday match, the United States beat Canada 3-0 (25-16, 25-11 and 25-15), according to www.norceca.net.



Monday's schedule is completed with the challenges between Mexicans and Canadians, and U.S. vs. Puerto Ricans.