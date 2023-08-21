Cuba defeats Puerto Rico in Women Pan American Cup Final Six





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 in the first day of the North, Central America and Caribbean Pan American Cup ( NORCECA) of Santo Domingo 2023, a tournament that will take place until the 26th in the Dominican Republic.



The Cubans won 25-21, 25-14 and 25-18, with dominance in all aspects of the game, and individual highlights for corner attacker Ivy May Vila, top scorer of the match with 14 points, 13 in attack and one in service.



Also outstanding for Cuba were opposite Greisy Fine Martinez (11/7-2-2) and middle blocker Jessica Aguilera (9/9-5-4-0), while for the Puerto Ricans the best was Norian Noemi Ceballos (9/8-1-0).



According to the official statistics of the site www.norceca.net, the disciples of debutant coach Leivis Garcia had better results in attack, 35 points to 28, blocking (12-4), service (6-2) and own errors (19-21).



Today the Cubans will face the Dominicans, in a day of the preliminary phase -by the round-robin system- that is completed with the Mexico-Canada and United States-Puerto Rico matches,



The other matches on Sunday were between the U.S. and Canada, and the Dominicans and the Mexicans.



The semifinal phase is scheduled for the 25th between the four best-placed teams, while the fifth and sixth places will fight to avoid the last place in the tournament, which will conclude on the 26th with the discussion of the bronze and gold medals, in that order.