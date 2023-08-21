Cuban Silinda Morales, finalist at 2023 World Athletics Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) Cuban discus thrower Silinda Morales was included among the 12 finalists in the 19th World Athletics Championships, to be held in Budapest, Hungary, until the 27th.



Morales, winner of the title in the recent Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, succeeded in throwing the discus up to 62.76 meters (m) to advance to the discussion of the medals with the ninth record among the qualified athletes.





The Cuban athlete reached this event with a personal best of 65.06 meters, achieved last June at the athletic meeting in Castellon, Spain.



According to the official website of World Athletics, 37 female discus athletes participated in this event, and 64.00 m or placing among the 12 best was required to access the decisive round, which will take place on the 22nd.



Among those assured to that stage is the US Valarie Allman, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, who with 67.14 m led the finalists.