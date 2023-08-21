Cuba finished in eighth place in men's Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) The Cuban men's volleyball team finished in eighth place at the 16th Pan American Cup after losing on Saturday 2-3 to Peru, hosted until today at the Astros Arena in Guadalajara, Mexico.



According to the site www.norceca.net, the Cubans fell in the first set, 18-25, won the second, 25-17, slipped in the third, 20-25, reacted in the fourth, 25-16, but in the fifth and last they could not keep the winning rhythm with a score of 12-15, in a match in which they surrendered 36 points due to their own errors.



Individually, the Caribbean island once again had the top scorer of the match with opposite Alejandro Miguel Gonzalez, who accumulated 27 points, 19 in attack, four in blocking and four in service.



Also outstanding were his teammates, assistant Julio Cesar Cardenas (18/18-0-0) and middle blockers Angel Suarez (17/16-0-1) and Jakdiel Contreras (11/7-4-0), while the most outstanding for the Peruvians was Daniel Ureña (23/14-9-0).



The official statistics of the match reflect Cuba's better results in attack, 70-51, and service (5-2), and there was a tie (9-9) in blocking, but once again they were very bad in their own errors (36-16).



The ninth place went to Puerto Rico, defeating Dominican Republic 3-1 (28-26, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-19).



On Sunday, Colombia-Chile and United States-Canada faced each other in the quarterfinals, and the winners will meet today's semifinals with undefeated Brazil and Mexico.