Cuba lost again in Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) Cuba suffered its second loss in Group C of the 16th Pan American Men’s Volleyball Cup held in Guadalajara, this time to Peru.



After losing 0-3 to Colombia on Tuesday, again Team Cuba’s performance left much to be desired, to the point of making 32 errors, as opposed to Peru’s 12. Next in line in Cuba’s schedule is Mexico.



The top scorer of the match was the Peruvian Eduardo Romay (14 points), followed by the Cuban Yohan Leon with 12.



The two best group winners will advance to the semifinals of the event, which is a qualifier for the 19th Pan Am Games scheduled to be held this year in Santiago de Chile.