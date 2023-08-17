Cuba's third group of athletes leaves for Sports Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) The third group of the Cuban delegation that will participate in the International University Sports Festival, to be held in Ekaterinburg on August 19 to 31, will leave today for that Russian city.



Cuba’s futsal team, coaches and officials had already travelled in two previous flights, whereas the judo (men's and women's), wrestling and diving teams will depart today. The last group to fly to the venue will be the rhythmic gymnastics team on the 25th.



According to the program, the first to compete for Cuba will be the futsal players, followed by the judokas, the wrestlers, the divers and the rhythmic gymnasts.



The Sport Festival in Ekaterinburg will also feature badminton, 3x3 basketball, boxing, volleyball, table tennis, swimming, sambo, tennis, and taekwondo competitions.