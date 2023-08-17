Twenty Cuban athletes in 2023 World Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) With the hammer thrower Yasmani Fernandez out of the team, Cuba will have 20 athletes at the 19th World Athletics Championships, to be held in Budapest, Hungary, on August 19 to 27.



Cuba’s national athletics committee reported that Fernandez, who was scheduled to compete in the opening day, defected from the Cuban delegation during a stopover in Paris, France.



Another Cuban hammer thrower, Ronald Mencías—who boasts a personal best of 76.66 m—will be in the competition.



In the 2022 championships held in Eugene, United States, Cuba finished 29th and, for the first time in the history of these events, won no medals.