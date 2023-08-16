Cuba vs. Colombia today in men's Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Cuba's men's volleyball team will make its debut today in the first day of the 16th Pan American Cup, scheduled to be held until next Sunday at the Astros Arena in Guadalajara, Mexico.



The competition is part of the qualifying system for the 19th Pan American Games Santiago 2023 and will be attended by 10 teams.





Tuesday, Cubans will have in the match against the Colombians in key C the beginning of the road in search of the third consecutive title in the current edition and then they will play against Peru and Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, with the closing of the group phase.





The other two matches of this first date will be United States-Puerto Rico, in the A section, and Brazil-Dominican Republic, in the B section.





Group A features the United States, Puerto Rico and Chile; in Group B, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Canada; and in Group C, defending champion Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Peru.