Cuba to participate at University Internatioanl Sports Festival in Ekaterinburg





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) The first group of the Cuban delegation that will participate in the International University Sports Festival in Ekaterinburg will leave today for that Russian city, venue of the event scheduled to take place from August 19 to 31.



Monday, seven of the indoor soccer players and directors will travel, headed by Yoel Vega, head of Cuban representation and national director of Physical Education and Sport for All of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym).



The judo (m and f), diving (m and f) and wrestling (m and f) teams will also travel and on the 17th and 25th, the rhythmic gymnastics team, the fifth sport in which Cuba will participate.



As announced by the organizers of the multidisciplinary event, badminton, 3x3 basketball, boxing, volleyball, table tennis, swimming, sambo, tennis and taekwondo will also compete in Ekaterinburg.