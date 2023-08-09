Cuban champion leads Badalona Chess Open





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) With six points in seven rounds, the Cuban Elier Miranda stands as solo leader of the 47th chess tournament City of Badalona, one of the events of the season’s Catalan circuit.



The Cuban champion agreed a draw in his most recent match against his fellow countryman Omar Almeida, who boasts 5.5 points and ranks alongside India’s Kundu Kaustuv, Cuba’s Dylan Berdayes and Spain’s Gerad Ayats. The Spaniard will be Miranda’s next contender in the eighth round.



The circuit’s point-ranking Badalona Chess Open gathers 76 players from 11 countries.