Havana Sports Fair Displays Variety of Goods and Services





Havana, Aug 3 (ACN) Products and services related to sports competitions, facilities and practices were showcased at the International Sports Fair underway in this city capital.



The Center for Research on Cuban Sports exhibited sports intelligence systems applied to different sports disciplines, along with technology for bio-medical control.



The presentation of 5.6 mm hunting cartridges and products such as acrylic paints, mortars and waterproofing by the Ernesto Che Guevara Military Company stressed the fair’s aim at the linkage of production enterprises, diversification and industrial strengthening.



CubaDeportes S.A. Company launched Cuba 2024 sports and recreation calendar, while other interesting moments included the presentation of the business opportunities portfolio of the Cuban Aviation Club; as well as offers by private companies like Jon Athan CG., specialized in natural make-up products for training, aesthetics and health.