Draws for Cuban players in Chess World Cup



 HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Carlos Daniel Albornoz and Lisandra Ordaz, the only Cuban players still in action in the FIDE World Cup, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, settled for a draw in their first Round 2 matches.

Albornoz's draw came after a marathon 108-move game with the Egyptian Bassem Amin, whereas Ordaz notched up the same result with the Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina—No. 2 in the world ranking—after 24 moves.

The World Cup abides by the KO system, in which each match includes two classic games and, in the players come to a draw, it will be decided in series of quick games.

