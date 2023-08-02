Díaz-Canel hails Havana baseball team’s victory in playoffs





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated the victory of Havana’s baseball team Industriales over Santiago de Cuba, which gave the winners the chance to compete for the 52nd National Championship after 11 years.



Díaz-Canel thanked the fans of both teams for packing the stadiums and giving fresh impetus to the so-called Cuban Baseball Classic, as the games between the Lions (Industriales) and the Hornets (Santiago de Cuba) are traditionally nicknamed.



Industriales, who won 3-1 as visitors the seventh and last game of the playoffs, will now play for the pennant against team Las Tunas (the Woodcutters) at the latter’s home.