All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
03
August Thursday

Díaz-Canel hails Havana baseball team’s victory in playoffs



 HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated the victory of Havana’s baseball team Industriales over Santiago de Cuba, which gave the winners the chance to compete for the 52nd National Championship after 11 years.

Díaz-Canel thanked the fans of both teams for packing the stadiums and giving fresh impetus to the so-called Cuban Baseball Classic, as the games between the Lions (Industriales) and the Hornets (Santiago de Cuba) are traditionally nicknamed.

Industriales, who won 3-1 as visitors the seventh and last game of the playoffs, will now play for the pennant against team Las Tunas (the Woodcutters) at the latter’s home.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News