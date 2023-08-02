Cuba will be in women’s Pan Am Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuba will play in the 20th women's Pan American Volleyball Cup, to be held on August 6 to 13 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, with 12 teams competing for two tickets to the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.



NORCECA will attend with the Dominican Republic, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Suriname, and U.S.A., whereas Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru will represent the South American Confederation.



Cuba will have its debut on the 6th against Canada and then will be opposite U.S.A., Suriname, Colombia (9) and Puerto Rico (10).



Team U.S.A. has won the Cup on seven occasions, followed by the Dominican Republic (6), Cuba (4) and Brazil (3).