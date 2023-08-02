All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
03
August Thursday

Cuba will be in women’s Pan Am Volleyball Cup



 HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuba will play in the 20th women's Pan American Volleyball Cup, to be held on August 6 to 13 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, with 12 teams competing for two tickets to the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.

NORCECA will attend with the Dominican Republic, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Suriname, and U.S.A., whereas Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru will represent the South American Confederation.

Cuba will have its debut on the 6th against Canada and then will be opposite U.S.A., Suriname, Colombia (9) and Puerto Rico (10).

Team U.S.A. has won the Cup on seven occasions, followed by the Dominican Republic (6), Cuba (4) and Brazil (3).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News