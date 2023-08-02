First International Sports Fair opens in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) The 1st International Sports Fair, which has the participation of more than 100 companies from 13 nations, was opened today at the Ciudad Deportiva in Havana, with a cultural event attended by senior political, government and sports leaders.



Osvaldo Vento, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym), highlighted the importance of this new space for the Cuban economy and the vitality of the athletic system, with sustainability and agreement with the various forms of management.



After the opening, the Cuban deputy president, Salvador Valdes, together with Jorge Luis Perdomo, deputy prime minister, toured the exhibition areas of the fair, which will run until August 6.



Cuba's deputy president, in statements to the press, praised the fair's initiative and its great economic potential, and also wished success to the endeavor, in a context of financial tension in the country.



Officials from the Ministries of Public Health, Education, Tourism and Foreign Trade and Investment, as well as from the Chamber of Commerce and other entities exchanged with exhibitors.



Sectors of electronics, biotechnology, sports industry, as well as marketers and tourism agencies, stand out in the stands of an event that will also develop business meetings, signing of agreements, conferences and multiple recreational activities.