1st International Sports Fair to kick off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) From today until August 6, the 1st International Sports Fair will host exhibition, commercial and business spaces, as well as a variety of recreational offers, in Havana.



Representatives of more than 100 companies from 13 countries, including Spain, China, Mexico, Venezuela and Costa Rica, will participate in an event that has the Ciudad Deportiva as its venue.



Tuesday will be the Investment Forum of the Cuban Sports System and the signing of the MOU between CUBADEPORTES S.A. and PROCURA.



In the areas outside the coliseum, in a program designed for the whole family, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy board games, wall and tree climbing, soccer, electronic games and dominoes, among other sports and cultural activities.



During the fair, there will be conferences and forums, and exchanges with sports glories, who will talk and share with the public.