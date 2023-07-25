Outstanding Cuban swimmer Gamez attends world aquatic sports championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) The 28th place of Elisbet Gamez in the 200 meters (m) freestyle is the best for Cuba after the first three days of swimming in the 20th World Aquatic Sports Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.



The 26-year-old Cuban swimmer timed 1:59.98 minutes, with which she came in second in her heat, contested by 10 swimmers.



Mollie O'Callaghan (1:55.68), from Australia, led the general table and for Cuba, Rodolfo Falcon (junior) finished 36th, with 8:20.35 minutes, in the 800 freestyle, while Julio Calero finished 41st in the 50 m breaststroke, with 28.97 seconds.