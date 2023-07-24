Cuba wins one medal of each color and finishes third in Panamerican Judo Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) Cuba won a gold, a silver and a bronze medal, and finished in third place countries (3-1-1), behind the host Peru (3-4-2) and Brazil (3-2-1), after two days of action at the Videna Polideportivo 3 in Lima.



Sunday's title was won by Maikel Mkencie, in the 81 kilograms (kg), silver by Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) and bronze by Liester Cardona (100 kg).



From fourth to seventh place in the standings were Mexico (2-0-0), the United States (1-2-1), Canada (1-1-4) and Belgium (1-0-0), a quartet that completed the septet of nations with at least one title.



On Saturday, Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Orlando Polanco (66 kg), who defeated Peru's Juan Postigo and Brazil's Michael Marcelino, respectively, in the finals.



The other two Cubans in action on Saturday were Zamarit Gregorio (48 kg) and Danny Porte (60 kg), who were on the way to the podium, with a fifth -discussed bronze- and a seventh -lost in the bronze discussion-, in that order.



Cuba participated with only seven judokas with the purpose of completing its teams (m and f) for the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, since in Lima points are distributed for the Chilean multisport event and the Olympic Games of Paris 2024.