Cuba loses to Canada and finishes 6th at U23 Women's Pan American Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) Cuba lost 0-3 to Canada and finished in sixth place in the 5th edition of the Women's U23 Pan American Volleyball Cup, held at the Sonora Arena in Hermosillo, Mexico, where the undefeated Dominican Republic and Mexico will fight for the title.



According to the website www.norceca.net, this Sunday the Cubans lost with a score of 18-25, 9-25 and 20-25, in which the Canadians had their main collective strengths in attacking, blocking and serving, and Kaylee Plouffe as an individual.



Kaylee was the top scorer of the match with 13 points, 11 in attack and two in blocking, while Claudia Tarin was the best scorer for Cuba, but with only seven points (7-0-0).



Canada was superior in attack, 33 by 22 points, blocking (11-3) and service (9-0), and equaled in own errors (22-22).



The seventh place was also defined today, with the success of Honduras against Costa Rica, with a 3-2.



Tonight's action continues with the bronze medal match between Argentina and Peru, and the gold medal between the defending champions Dominican Republic and Mexico, in a duel of undefeated teams.



The Cup awards two direct tickets to the 2025 Pan American Junior Games to the first two places among the teams from North, Central America and the Caribbean (Norceca).