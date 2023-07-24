All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban tennis players move up in World Cup



 HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) The Cuban women returned to the continental Group II of the World Tennis Cup after finishing second in key A of Group III of the Americas.

Cuba won three of the four matches in this group, losing only to Puerto Rico, and earned one of the two contested slots.
The Cuban players, who had to come from behind against the locals to return to Group II, beat Barbados (2-1), Bermuda (3-0) and Antigua and Barbuda (3-0).

