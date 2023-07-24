Cuban swimmer 55th in his debut in world championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) The Cuban swimming delegation made its debut in the 20th World Aquatic Sports Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, with Julio Calero's 55th place in the 100 m breaststroke event.



Calero timed 1:04.51 minutes to finish fifth in his heat, disputed by 10 swimmers, and 55th in the general table of 70 participants, led by China's Haiyang Qin, who clocked 58.26 seconds.



The top 16 swimmers will be in the semifinals.