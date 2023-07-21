Cubans remain unbeaten at Biel Masters Chess Tournament

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz scored a victory during the fourth round of the Masters Tournament of the Biel Chess Festival, in Switzerland, during a day in which his compatriot Luis Ernesto Quesada agreed a draw.
Albornoz, several times champion of the Island, defeated on Thursday the German Dieter Morawietz after moving black pieces during 45 moves of a Sicilian defense.
With the victory, the Cuban is now in fifteenth place with three points after four games in a competition led by China's Yan Liu, owner of four points.
Meanwhile, Luis Ernesto signed his draw with India's A Ra Harikrishnan, his second consecutive armistice. His accumulated of three units places him in eighth place after applying the tiebreaker system, according to the website www.chess-results.com.
In the fifth round, Albornoz will play against China's Renjie Huang and Luis Ernesto against India's Al Muthaiah.
