Cubans remain unbeaten at Biel Masters Chess Tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz scored a victory during the fourth round of the Masters Tournament of the Biel Chess Festival, in Switzerland, during a day in which his compatriot Luis Ernesto Quesada agreed a draw.



Albornoz, several times champion of the Island, defeated on Thursday the German Dieter Morawietz after moving black pieces during 45 moves of a Sicilian defense.



With the victory, the Cuban is now in fifteenth place with three points after four games in a competition led by China's Yan Liu, owner of four points.



Meanwhile, Luis Ernesto signed his draw with India's A Ra Harikrishnan, his second consecutive armistice. His accumulated of three units places him in eighth place after applying the tiebreaker system, according to the website www.chess-results.com.



In the fifth round, Albornoz will play against China's Renjie Huang and Luis Ernesto against India's Al Muthaiah.