Cuban mixed team finishes 9th at diving of World Aquatics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 18 (ACN) The Cuban mixed team finished ninth today among 14 quartets in the diving tournament of the 30th World Aquatic Sports Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.



The selection was made up of all the Cuban divers in the great competition, springboard specialists Prisis Ruiz and Carlos Escalona, and platform divers Anisley Garcia and Carlos Ramos, in an event involving 3-meter and 10-meter dives.



Each of them performed twice, in a final where they totaled 341.50 points, according to the statistics of World Aquatics, the ruling organization of these sports.



The best diving in the Caribbean team was the first by Ramos (75.20) and the most discreet, the one that started the Cuban participation, by Ruiz (36.00).



The medals were for China (489.65), Mexico (455.35) and Germany (432.15), in that order.